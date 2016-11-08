MOVES-Merrill Lynch hires former Morgan Stanley adviser Schur
Jan 26 Bank of America's Merrill Lynch said Adam Schur joined as an adviser after nine years at Morgan Stanley.
Nov 8 Kuwait's central bank released the following September money supply and bank lending data. KUWAIT MONEY SUPPLY SEPT 16 AUG 16 SEPT 15 M1 change yr/yr (pct) 2.3 1.8 -0.9 M2 change yr/yr 2.6 2.8 5.3 M2-M1 pct change yr/yr 2.7 3.1 7.9 Bank priv. sector claims yr/yr 6.7 8.1 5.1 KUWAIT CENTRAL BANK FOREIGN ASSETS bln dinars 8.13 7.72 8.31 change yr/yr (pct) -2.2 -6.0 -5.5 NOTE: Percentage changes are Reuters calculations based on official data. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)
SAO PAULO, Jan 26 The Brazilian central bank's recent easing of reserve requirements for commercial lenders could lead to a more business-friendly oversight of the industry and more credit issuance, Banco Santander Brasil SA's top executive said on Thursday.
WASHINGTON, Jan 26 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Thursday it charged two former executives at Och-Ziff Capital Management Group with masterminding a far-reaching bribery scheme that violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA).