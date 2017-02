KUWAIT Nov 17 An opposition Kuwaiti lawmaker who had participated in the storming of the parliament building on Thursday threatened more protests if the government and the assembly were not dissolved.

"We are now waiting for the dissolution of government and the parliament," opposition lawmaker Musallam al-Barrak told reporters in parliament. "Until this happens, Wednesday was only the first step among many. We don't fear anything except God".

(Reporting by Eman Goma, writing by Sami Aboudi)