DUBAI, July 18 National Bank of Kuwait
, the Gulf Arab state's largest lender, posted a 17.6
percent drop in first-half net profit as the bank was forced to
take a one-off provision, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
The bank made a net profit of $431.2 million in the first
six months of the year, compared to $523.5 million in the same
period of 2011.
"Our first half profits were negatively affected by heavy
judgmental provision charges. We have opted to set aside $96.4
million in judgmental provisions in face of a further potential
deterioration in our operating environment," Ibrahim Dabdoub,
NBK's Group chief executive officer, said in the statement.
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Amran Abocar)