DUBAI, July 23 National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) will increase its stake in Boubyan Bank to more than 58 percent but failed to secure full backing for its takeover of the Islamic lender, NBK said in a statement on Monday.

NBK, Kuwait's largest lender, last month offered to pay 0.63 dinars ($2.24) per share for the 52.7 percent of Boubyan it didn't own as it tries to boost its presence in Islamic banking in the Gulf region - a move which would have created an entity with assets worth around $57 billion.

In Monday's bourse statement, NBK said it would increase its holding in Boubyan to 58.34 percent from 47.29 percent after receiving backing from shareholders holding around 11 percent of the bank.

The bid was backed by Boubyan's board but a full takeover had always been in doubt because of the uncertainty surrounding a 19.2 percent holding in the bank claimed by both Investment Dar and Commercial Bank of Kuwait, a stake which has been subject to a lengthy court battle.

Before the takeover offer was announced, Kuwait's central bank approved in April for NBK to increase its stake in Boubyan to 60 percent - approval which lasted for three months.

Boubyan hired consulting firm Protiviti to advise on the transaction.

Shares in NBK ended Monday flat, while Boubyan dipped 1.6 percent in light trading. ($1 = 0.2816 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Mirna Sleiman; Editing by David French)