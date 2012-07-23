DUBAI, July 23 National Bank of Kuwait (NBK)
will increase its stake in Boubyan Bank to
more than 58 percent but failed to secure full backing for its
takeover of the Islamic lender, NBK said in a statement on
Monday.
NBK, Kuwait's largest lender, last month offered to pay 0.63
dinars ($2.24) per share for the 52.7 percent of Boubyan it
didn't own as it tries to boost its presence in Islamic banking
in the Gulf region - a move which would have created an entity
with assets worth around $57 billion.
In Monday's bourse statement, NBK said it would increase its
holding in Boubyan to 58.34 percent from 47.29 percent after
receiving backing from shareholders holding around 11 percent of
the bank.
The bid was backed by Boubyan's board but a full takeover
had always been in doubt because of the uncertainty surrounding
a 19.2 percent holding in the bank claimed by both Investment
Dar and Commercial Bank of Kuwait, a stake which has
been subject to a lengthy court battle.
Before the takeover offer was announced, Kuwait's central
bank approved in April for NBK to increase its stake in Boubyan
to 60 percent - approval which lasted for three months.
Boubyan hired consulting firm Protiviti to advise on the
transaction.
Shares in NBK ended Monday flat, while Boubyan dipped 1.6
percent in light trading.
($1 = 0.2816 Kuwaiti dinars)
(Reporting by Mirna Sleiman; Editing by David French)