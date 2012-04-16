(Adds details)
DUBAI, April 16 National Bank of Kuwait
the Gulf state's largest lender, posted flat
first-quarter net profit on Monday, in line with analysts
estimates, and the Kuwaiti lender said it was navigating a
challenging market environment.
Net profit for the first-quarter stood at 81 million dinars
($291 million) in the quarter to end-March, compared with 80.7
million in the same period a year ago.
Analysts had forecast an average net profit of 81.72 mln
dinars for the first quarter according to a Reuters poll.
"NBK's strong financial position underpins the bank's
ability to generate solid performance despite the challenging
operating environment," an NBK statement quoted Chief Executive
Ibrahim Dabdoub as saying.
Total assets rose 3.5 percent to $51.8 billion and net
operating income reached $481.4 million for the quarter, NBK
said.
The bank, which ranks among the top regional lenders in
terms of assets and profits, said last week it had received the
central bank's approval to increase its stake in Boubyan Bank
to 60 percent from 47.29 percent.
NBK has been building its Islamic banking business and in
April last year raised its stake in Islamic lender Boubyan Bank
to 47 percent.
NBK shares have risen 4 percent year-to-date.
($1 = 0.2784 Kuwaiti dinars)
(Reporting by Dinesh Nair)