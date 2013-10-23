DUBAI Oct 23 National Bank of Kuwait
(NBK), the Gulf Arab state's largest lender, reported a 13.2
percent fall in its nine-month net profit mainly due to a
one-off gain in the year-ago period, it said on Wednesday.
Net profit for the nine months to the end of September 30
was 198.6 million dinars ($704.6 million), compared with 228.9
million dinars a year ago, NBK said in a bourse statement.
No quarterly numbers were provided by the company.
The lender recognised exceptional gains of $288 million
during the year-ago period on the consolidation of Boubyan Bank
, it said in the statement. Excluding the gain, net
profit for the period rose 34.7 percent, NBK said.
($1 = 0.2819 Kuwaiti dinars)
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Dinesh Nair)