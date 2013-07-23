BRIEF-Howard Hughes Corp announces pricing of $800,000,000 senior notes due 2025
* The howard hughes corporation® announces pricing of $800,000,000 senior notes due 2025
KUWAIT, July 23 National Bank of Kuwait , the Gulf Arab state's largest lender, reported a 19 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Tuesday, missing analyst estimates.
Net profit was 47.2 million Kuwaiti dinars ($165.7 million)in the three months to the end of June, compared to 39.8 million dinars a year ago.
Six analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted 79 million dinars net profit on average. ($1 = 0.2849 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* The howard hughes corporation® announces pricing of $800,000,000 senior notes due 2025
* Easterly Government Properties -may offer and sell shares of common stock having an aggregate offering price of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2m4onx0) Further company coverage:
* America First Multifamily Investors L.P. reports fourth quarter 2016 earnings