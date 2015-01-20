DUBAI Jan 20 Kuwait's trade minister has
cancelled the business license of the company that publishes a
newspaper known for being critical of the government, citing
violations of corporate regulations, the newspaper reported on
Tuesday.
Al-Watan was one of two newspapers suspended by a judge for
two weeks last year after they reported on an audio recording
that discussed an alleged plot to overthrow the Gulf state's
rulers.
Kuwait, a major oil producer and U.S. ally, has imposed a
news blackout on an investigation into the tape, saying that
media coverage about it was damaging to the country.
Al-Watan, in a statement posted on its website, said a trade
ministry representative delivered the minister's decision on
Monday evening. Officials from the ministry arrived soon
afterwards to seal the company's office.
The suspension was prompted by "violations of the
requirements for a minimum capital" stipulated by the Kuwaiti
corporate law, according to a photo of the decision by Commerce
and Industry Minister Abdulmohsen al-Madaj that was published on
the al-Watan website.
Al-Watan said it plans to appeal the decision.
"The Dar al-Watan company announces it is taking all legal
measures to continue its operations and to retain its legal
rights as soon as possible," the statement said.
No paper edition was published on Tuesday but the
newspaper's website appeared to be still in operation.
Last year, state news agency KUNA cited the Information
Ministry as saying that al-Watan and Alam Alyawm newspapers had
published "articles and views" about the alleged plot against
Kuwait's rulers that might affect investigations by the Public
Prosecution and "could undermine the national interest".
Al-Watan's editor-in-chief, Sheikh Khalifa Ali al-Khalifa
al-Sabah, is a member of Kuwait's al-Sabah ruling family. Alam
Alyawm is a separate publication that is close to Kuwait's
political opposition.
Reports about the tape related to the alleged plot have been
featured online and in local newspapers since the start of 2014,
prompting a rare call by the emir's office to stop discussing
the topic.
The public prosecutor opened a case on the tape in December
2013 after a legal complaint by a former parliament speaker who
asked for an investigation into tweets about the recording.
Kuwait is home to about a dozen daily newspapers, which
often include criticism of government ministers, including some
ruling family members. However, issues related to the ruling
system itself - a hereditary dynasty - are especially sensitive.
