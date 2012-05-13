KUWAIT May 13 Kuwait's Noor Financial
Investment Co. has rescheduled 44 million dinars ($158
million) worth of debt with creditor Kuwait Finance House
, according to a bourse filing on Sunday.
The amount accounts for around 28 percent of Noor's debt, it
said, meaning that 75 percent of the company's debt has now been
rescheduled after agreements with Gulf Bank and
Commercial Bank of Kuwait.
"Negotiations are still ongoing with other lenders to reach
similar agreements," the statement said.
Many of Kuwait's investment companies suffered heavy losses
during the global financial crisis. They struggled to meet debt
obligations and their shares, including Noor's, have been
suspended for failing to report earnings on time.
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall)