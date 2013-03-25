KUWAIT, March 25 Kuwait produced less than 2.9 million barrels of oil per day in March, which is just below its average production rate, because of maintenance activities, Kuwait's oil minister told reporters on Monday on the sidelines of an energy conference in Kuwait.

"It is little bit less than 2.9 (million barrels of oil a day)" he said. Kuwait produces on average around 3 million bpd.

"There is a little bit of oversupply" he said, referring to global oil markets. (Reporting By Sylvia Westall; editing by Keiron Henderson)