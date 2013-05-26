KUWAIT May 26 The resignation of Kuwait's oil minister Hani Hussein has been accepted, local media reported, after he came under pressure from lawmakers wanting to question him over a $2.2 billion compensation payment to Dow Chemical Co .

Earlier this month the parliament speaker said some members of the cabinet had offered to resign, without giving details. Hussein's resignation was accepted on Sunday, al-Rai and al-Watan newspapers reported on their websites, citing sources.

Under Kuwait's constitution the ruling emir needs to approve any resignations. Officials at the oil ministry were not immediately available to comment on the reports.

Ministerial changes do not generally affect oil policy in the OPEC member state because it is set by a supreme petroleum council.