KUWAIT May 26 The resignation of Kuwait's oil
minister Hani Hussein has been accepted, local media reported,
after he came under pressure from lawmakers wanting to question
him over a $2.2 billion compensation payment to Dow Chemical Co
.
Earlier this month the parliament speaker said some members
of the cabinet had offered to resign, without giving details.
Hussein's resignation was accepted on Sunday, al-Rai and
al-Watan newspapers reported on their websites, citing sources.
Under Kuwait's constitution the ruling emir needs to approve
any resignations. Officials at the oil ministry were not
immediately available to comment on the reports.
Ministerial changes do not generally affect oil policy in
the OPEC member state because it is set by a supreme petroleum
council.
Hussein, a former chief executive at state oil company KPC,
was appointed oil minister in February 2012.
Lawmakers said earlier this month they wanted to interrogate
him in parliament over the compensation payment to Dow by state
chemicals company PIC, which pulled out of a planned joint
venture with the U.S. company in 2008.
Along with rejecting legislation, such questioning sessions
are one of the main ways MPs assert their influence under
limited parliamentary powers. In the past such sessions have led
to no confidence votes that can oust a minister. The parliament
is due to hold a session on Tuesday.
The parliament has been caught in a long-running power
struggle with the appointed government, in which ruling family
members hold some top posts. The political row has delayed
reforms and investment in Kuwait, a major oil producer.
Analysts say MPs often use interrogation sessions to settle
personal scores and attract support in their constituencies, but
MPs argue they are holding the government to account in the most
democratic country in the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council.