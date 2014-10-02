DUBAI Oct 2 Kuwait is in talks with five major
oil companies to help boost crude production and develop some of
its oilfields including Burgan, the world's second largest, a
move that has faced fierce political opposition in the past.
Kuwait has invited Britain's BP, France's Total
, Royal Dutch Shell, ExxonMobil and
Chevron, to bid for a so-called enhanced technical
service agreement for the northern Ratqa heavy oilfield, Hashem
Hashem, chief executive of state-run Kuwait Oil Co. (KOC) told
Reuters on Thursday.
"We've invited the major five international oil companies
(IOCs) to show interest. This is our approach," Hashem said in a
phone interview, adding Exxon might not be interested in this
bid.
"We are trying by first or second quarter of next year to
conclude this contract."
The plan is part of efforts to meet Kuwait's target of
producing 4 million barrels of oil per day (bpd) by 2020. The
OPEC member currently produces around 3 million bpd and exports
around two thirds.
KOC also plans to open up other oilfields such as its North
Kuwait fields and areas of the giant Burgan field for foreign
oil companies to develop, and will send a letter to the five
majors seeking their interest in bidding, Hashem said.
"We are starting first with the heavy oil and then will
continue with north Kuwait and south-east Kuwait, we will take
it in stages, one-by-one," he said.
POLITICAL OPPOSITION
It is the first time KOC will develop such a big heavy oil
reservoir and the plan is to produce 60,000 bpd from Ratqa,
which lies close to the Iraqi border, by 2018-2019 in the first
phase, and then ramp it up to 120,000 bpd by 2025, Hashem said.
North Kuwait now produces around 700,000 bpd and the plan is
to boost its output to 1 million bpd by 2017-2018, he said.
KOC is also working to sustain current production potential
of 1.7 million bpd from Burgan after moving ahead with a water
injection project to help boost oil recovery rates, Hashem said.
Kuwait's oil production comes mainly from a few mature
fields, dominated by the Burgan field in the south of the
country. Kuwait's current capacity is around 3.25 million bpd,
with KOC's share at around 3 million bpd.
To bring the capacity up to 4 million bpd by 2020, KOC will
contribute an extra 650,000 bpd.
Service contracts stay within the limits of Kuwait's
constitution, which ban foreign firms from oil production in the
Gulf OPEC crude exporter.
Exxon Mobil, Chevron and BP have all previously discussed
technical service agreements with Kuwait.
Total had looked at working with Kuwait on enhanced oil
recovery. Exxon signed a preliminary deal in 2007 to work on
heavy oil in the country's north. BP has looked at working in
the west, while Chevron has looked at the south and east.
But political opposition to foreign firms taking a role in
production had delayed oil developmental projects for years.
Parliamentary criticism led Kuwait to cancel billion-dollar
petrochemical and refining deals.
After pressure from Kuwaiti lawmakers, an investigation was
launched in 2011 into a gas development agreement with Shell
that was awarded without competition.
Hashem said such concerns had been addressed.
"It is an enhanced consultancy agreement, it is within the
constitution. It is not going to be a direct tender award but
they (IOCs) will compete among themselves," he said.
