(Adds comments on possible OPEC emergency meeting, Iran
potential supply, response to Lukoil official)
KUWAIT Jan 26 Kuwait's OPEC governor said on
Tuesday that this year would be tough, with oil prices seen
recovering only after 2016 but remaining between $40 and $60 a
barrel until 2020.
"The expectation (is) that 2016 will not be an easy year
when it comes to prices. They can remain volatile (at) current
levels ... prices will remain low," Nawal Al-Fuzaia told an
energy forum in Kuwait.
"Things will be tough. From now until 2020 ... I don't think
there will be big changes in the oil market in four years. We
are talking about $40-60, that is after 2016," said Fuzaia, who
is No. 2 in Kuwait's delegation to the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries after the oil minister.
Any additional crude supplies could weaken prices further,
she said, referring to Iran's return to the oil market after the
lifting of international sanctions.
"The impact of the Iranian crude depends on when it would
come to the market, what are the volumes and grades and where
will it be marketed ... But any additional supplies from current
levels will put pressure on prices."
There has been more than one request in the past six months
for an OPEC emergency meeting to address sliding oil prices,
Fuzaia told reporters on the sidelines of the conference.
"But if there was no real and clear cooperation to reduce
the supplies from all sides, whether from outside OPEC and
heavyweight producers, there will be no (need) for a meeting,"
she said.
"On the contrary, if there was a meeting without a concrete
outcome to cooperate, it would have a very bad impact on the oil
market."
Asked about comments from a Lukoil official who
said Russia needed to work with OPEC to reduce supplies, she
said:
"OPEC welcomes any cooperation from countries outside OPEC
to work with it to stabilise the market and reach suitable
prices for all producers ... I read these comments as you did,"
she said.
Fuzaia said earlier that the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries cannot cut oil output alone when producers
from outside the group are raising supplies. The two sides
should work together to stabilise the oil market, she said.
(Reporting by Rania El Gamal, Writing by Hadeel Al Sayegh,
Editing by Dale Hudson)