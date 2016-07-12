* Considering privatisation of oil services sector -
official
* No production assets to be privatised
* To issue 3 bln dinars of international bonds by year-end
* Limited, short-term impact of Brexit on investments in UK
By Ahmed Hagagy
KUWAIT, July 12 Kuwait is considering
privatising its oil services sector, a senior finance ministry
official said on Tuesday, although any plans would not include
its production capability.
The finance ministry and state-run Kuwait Petroleum
Corporation are studying which sectors and services may be
privatised, Undersecretary Khalifa Hamada told a news
conference.
Gulf governments are being forced to consider measures such
as privatisations, cuts to subsidies and other state spending,
and tapping debt markets, to help bridge budget shortfalls
caused by lower oil prices.
Saudi Arabia has proposed the privatisation of state oil
giant Saudi Aramco, with the government expected to offer less
than five percent of its shares to international and local
investors in what is expected to be the world's largest initial
share sale.
Any privatisation of state oil assets is a politically
sensitive subject in Gulf states, as oil is the economic
bedrock which supplies the revenues to provide the generous
cradle-to-grave welfare state enjoyed by citizens.
Hamada said any privatisation plans in Kuwait would not
include its oil production facilities. He did not specify a time
frame for the process.
Kuwait is expected to post a budget deficit of 9.5 billion
dinars in the 2016-2017 fiscal year and it plans to cover this
through the issue of 5 billion dinars of international and
domestic debt as well as drawing upon its reserves, Finance
Minister Anas al-Saleh said on July 3.
Of the 3 billion dinars to be raised internationally, Hamada
said this was being coordinated by both the ministry of finance
and sovereign wealth fund the Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA).
The issue would take place by the end of the year, with
negotiations with external advisors to begin in September.
BREXIT
Kuwaiti investments in the United Kingdom are expected to be
hit by the United Kingdom's decision to leave the European
Union, although the impact of Brexit is expected to be
"short-term and not large", Hamada said.
The KIA, through its London-based subsidiary Kuwait
Investment Office, is understood to have substantial investments
in the Britain, in particular in real estate and infrastructure.
It was part of the consortium which bought London City Airport
earlier this year.
"All our investments in Britain will have their value
affected," Hamada said. "This will be temporary and then after
that will improve. Our investments are long-term and not
short-term."
Hamada said the impact is expected to be limited because of
the diversification of the Kuwait's investments in many
countries, including the United States.
The KIA is one of the world's largest sovereign wealth
funds with about $592 billion under management, according to the
Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute, which tracks the industry.
($1 = 0.3020 Kuwaiti dinars)
