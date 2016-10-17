AL-AHMADI, Kuwait Oct 17 Kuwait's finance
minister and acting oil minister, Anas al-Saleh, said on Monday
he was optimistic that an understanding on production "at least"
would be reached between producers at an OPEC meeting in
November.
He said expectations that oil prices would be between $50
and $60 over the next 10 to 15 months were "logical and
acceptable".
Saleh was speaking with journalists on the sidelines of the
opening of the Ahmad al-Jabe oil and gas show.
He said that current prices were unsustainable but that he
believed the cancellation of oil investments globally would help
to balance supply and demand so as to arrive at an acceptable
price.
Saleh also said GCC ministers who had been at OPEC's
Istanbul meeting last week reported that there was a positive
atmosphere there, including among non-OPEC producers.
