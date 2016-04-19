KUWAIT, April 19 Thousands of striking Kuwaiti
oil and gas workers will carry on with their three-day-old
strike until planned public sector pay cuts are cancelled, their
spokesman said on Tuesday.
But in a television interview after the announcement,
Kuwait's oil minister ruled out negotiations with the employees
until they stopped their action, signalling that a dispute which
has nearly halved the OPEC member's crude production is
deepening.
"The strike is ongoing until the implementation of the
demands of the workers," Farhan al-Ajmi, head of the
Petrochemicals Industries Company workers union, told a news
conference.
"A decision to cancel is linked to the abolition of
decisions issued by the Petroleum Corporation," he said.
Workers fear reduced salaries, benefits and staff layoffs
will be part of a planned government overhaul of the payroll
system in the public sector.
In an interview with Kuwaiti TV channel al-Rai, Kuwait's
acting oil minister Anas al-Saleh said production would continue
and that no talks would proceed during a strike.
"We cannot sit down at the negotiating table with the unions
during a strike. We will achieve the impossible to continue to
operate the oil sector despite the strike," Saleh said.
(Reporting by Ahmed Hegagy, Writing by Noah Browning, Editing
by Angus MacSwan)