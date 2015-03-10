* Decision crucial to determine oil prices in second half
* OPEC meeting may coincide with Iran nuclear deal
* Analysts see downward pressure on oil prices persisting
By Archana Narayanan
DOHA, March 10 OPEC is likely to maintain its
production policy at a meeting in June, Kuwait's OPEC governor
said on Tuesday in the first public comment on what would be a
crucial decision to determine the direction of global oil prices
in the second half of the year.
Many OPEC oil ministers including Saudi Arabia's Ali
al-Naimi have defended the organisation's November decision not
to cut production but instead defend market share and curtail
the output of more expensive producers such as the United
States.
The accord sent oil prices below $50 per barrel, extending a
sharp decline that began in June amid a global glut of crude.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has
said it believes the oversupply, as much as 1.5 million barrels
per day, will evaporate as oil demand picks up and U.S. oil
production growth slows, with companies drilling fewer wells.
However, should U.S. oil producers prove more resilient than
OPEC expects, the glut could persist and even be further
aggravated if Western powers and Iran reach a nuclear deal
allowing Tehran to increase its oil exports.
A deadline for a framework agreement on Iran's nuclear
programme between Tehran and six major powers is set for March,
with a deadline for a full deal hoped for in June - the same
month as the next scheduled OPEC meeting.
On Tuesday, Kuwait's OPEC governor Nawal Al-Fuzaia said at
an energy conference in Qatar that she thought OPEC would
maintain its policy at the next meeting in Vienna on June 5.
"I think so because there is less than two months, removing
weekend and summer time, before the next OPEC meeting.
"I don't think there would be a big change in the oil market
supply/demand in this time."
Fuzaia said she did not expect oil prices to go below $40 a
barrel. Brent crude is currently at about $58.
"It is difficult to predict (the) oil price point because it
is not just moving on sentiment - prices are affected by
geopolitics, disruption in Iraq, Iran," Fuzaia said.
She said Iraqi oil production growth was uncertain after
severe fluctuations in past months, while the return of large
oil volumes from Iran could take longer than expected.
"Yes, there is an increase of production in Iraq, but the
situation is still not clear," she said.
"In Iran it is all linked with how the nuclear file will
progress with the West. Even otherwise, I think the production
in Iran will increase, but still not increase quickly, because
the situation has been affected. The maintenance, recovery in
field, bringing new equipment, will all take time."
Analysts from the Energy Aspects think tank said that even
before fresh Iranian barrels return to the market, OPEC and
other oil producers will have to face lower oil prices as demand
is set to weaken in April-June.
"Most of the supportive factors for Brent are starting to
fade. Supplies impacted by weather and technical issues are
returning, just when global refinery maintenance is about to
peak," it said in a note on Tuesday.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch said it saw downward pressure
on oil persisting throughout the third quarter of 2015 as
developed nations continued to build up commercial oil stocks.
"From a macro perspective a stronger dollar and weaker
emerging markets will keep a lid on oil prices, while a possible
Iran deal is a key risk," it said in a note.
