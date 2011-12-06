UPDATE 1-Libya mayors say Europe's migration crisis should not be dumped on them
* Around 181,000 arrived in Italy in 2016 (Adds rejections by additional mayors; comment from U.N. agencies)
DUBAI Dec 6 Kuwait's emir dissolved parliament on Tuesday, the state news agency said.
Tensions have run high between opposition lawmakers and the government over allegations of corruption against Prime Minister Sheikh Nasser al-Mohammad al-Sabah, who resigned last month. (Reporting by Mahmoud Harbi; Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
* Around 181,000 arrived in Italy in 2016 (Adds rejections by additional mayors; comment from U.N. agencies)
TORONTO, Feb 10 Canada's main stock index powered to a record high on Friday propelled by higher oil prices and expectations of corporate-friendly tax cuts in the United States, while an unexpected surge in domestic job growth also suggested a brighter economic outlook.
NEW YORK, Feb 10 A key index of global equity markets rose to a 20-month high on Friday, with Wall Street shares hitting records for a second straight day, as investors continued to bask in the afterglow of U.S. President Donald Trump's promise of tax reform.