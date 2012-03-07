KUWAIT, March 7 Kuwaiti lawmakers will
quiz the prime minister next week over issues linked to the
collapse of the previous government, a ministry official said, a
move highlighting discord in the month-old parliament.
Parliamentarian Saleh Ashour, who called for the
questioning, has accused Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber al-Mubarak
al-Sabah of failing to investigate corruption allegations linked
to the previous administration.
Kuwait's information minister said the premier would deal
with the questioning in a "positive and relaxed spirit,"
according to comments carried by state news agency KUNA.
Parliamentarians have the option to call a no-confidence
motion after the questioning, a move which could put the prime
minister's position at risk.
However it seems unlikely that opposition politicians, who
won a majority of seats in February's election, will take such a
step as it would jeopardize their own new-found power if the
push leads to parliament being dissolved.
The newly elected, mainly Islamist opposition is also
fragmented. Political parties are banned, which means opposition
politicians are forced to rely on forming blocs in parliament.
The move to quiz the highest-ranking minister so early in
the legislative period suggests power struggles will continue to
paralyse politics and stifle economic and social reforms in the
oil-producing state.
Kuwait, a key regional U.S. ally, is home to one of the
region's most outspoken and bickering parliaments. February's
vote ushered in the fourth parliament in six years.
Political instability and the snail-like pace of reform have
helped to scare off foreign investment.
A Kuwaiti court is investigating a complaint against former
premier Sheikh Nasser al-Mohammad al-Sabah and a nephew of the
emir over allegations of illicit financial transfers abroad, a
source in the prosecutor's office confirmed last month.
Sheikh Nasser's government resigned last year after some
opposition lawmakers alleged it had made a series of illegal
financial transfers via Kuwait's embassies abroad. He denied any
wrongdoing at the time.
When the allegations first came to light protesters staged a
series of demonstrations outside parliament that culminated in
the storming of the chamber, forcing the government to resign
and triggering the dissolution of the assembly.
