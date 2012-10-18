KUWAIT Oct 18 Kuwaiti authorities arrested two opposition politicians on Thursday and interrogated a third after they made comments seen as criticising the country's ruler, an interior ministry official said.

The former members of parliament spoke at an opposition-led rally of about 5,000 people on Monday where Kuwaitis later clashed with riot police.

With the uprisings which have swept through much of the Arab world aggravating tensions between the elected parliament and a government dominated by the Al-Sabah ruling family, oil-rich Kuwait has been sensitive towards dissent.

The three politicians had also spoken at other opposition gatherings before the demonstration over voting rules to be used in a parliamentary election expected later this year. It was not immediately clear which remarks were deemed illegal.

Former lawmakers Bader al-Dahum and Falah al-Sawwagh were taken into police custody, the official said. Khaled al-Tahus, also a former MP, was summoned for questioning by the prosecution service.

However Musallam al-Barrak, a prominent opposition figure, had not been arrested. He had appealed directly to Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah on Monday to avoid "autocratic rule".

Although Kuwait allows more freedom of speech than some of its fellow Gulf states, the emir is seen as untouchable and is referred to as "immune and inviolable" in the constitution.

Sheikh Sabah dissolved parliament last week and opposition figures say they fear the cabinet will try to push through new voting rules that could help pro-government candidates.

The OPEC member state has experienced regular demonstrations since last year, stemming from the long-running struggle between the cabinet and a parliament where mainly Islamist and tribal lawmakers had formed a majority opposition bloc.

Sheikh Sabah, 83, has the final say in state matters and he picks the prime minister who in turn selects a cabinet. Senior positions are dominated by ruling family members. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Myra MacDonald)