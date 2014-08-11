KUWAIT Aug 11 The Kuwaiti government said on
Monday it had revoked the citizenship of 10 people, including a
well-known Muslim cleric, in an escalating political crackdown.
The cabinet adopted last month what it called an "iron fist
policy" against people it accuses of trying to undermine the
country's stability, following protests sparked by the arrest of
a prominent opposition politician.
In a statement carried by KUNA on Monday, the cabinet said
it had reviewed data related to the naturalisation of the 10 and
found they were ineligible for Kuwaiti citizenship.
"The council (of ministers) approved the draft decree to
withdraw Kuwaiti citizenship from 10 people," it said without
naming them or giving details of the reasons.
In messages on social media, activists identified one of
them as Nabil Alawadhy, a well-known Sunni Muslim preacher and
academic who had hosted a religious programme on a private
television channel.
In a brief comment on his Twitter account, Alawadhy said:
"Whatever happens, may good come out of it."
STATELESS ARABS
But the cabinet said it had decided to grant citizenship to
15 children of military personnel who were in the security
entourage of former ruler Sheikh Jaber al-Ahmed al-Sabah when he
escaped an assassination attempt in 1985.
Many stateless Arabs residing in Kuwait serve in the army
without holding citizenship and have to meet tough conditions to
be naturalised.
Last month, the Kuwaiti government revoked the citizenship
of two opposition figures and some of their family members.
An activist said then the government was relying on rarely
used laws to target "some of those who oppose the policies of
the government".
Kuwait's Information Ministry also cancelled the licences of
a local newspaper and a television channel for what the
assistant undersecretary for press and publications said was
failure to "fully honour one of the conditions in the licences".
Kuwait, enduring a long feud between the elected parliament
and the appointed government in which ruling family members hold
some top posts, has been unsettled by an investigation into an
alleged plot to overthrow the ruling system.
The oil-rich, U.S.-allied monarchy allows more political
freedom than other Gulf Arab states. It has a lively press and
an elected parliament, but has banned public gatherings of more
than 20 people without a permit.
Last month, police used smoke bombs to disperse hundreds who
tried to march in the capital to demand the release of Musallam
al-Barrak, an opposition politician who had been detained for
questioning on suspicion of insulting the judiciary.
Kuwait has suffered bouts of political crisis in recent
years amid disputes over election procedures and accusations of
corruption and mismanagement by former parliament members and
opposition politicians against senior government members and
loyalists, including members of the ruling family.
(Writing by Sami Aboudi; editing by Andrew Roche)