* Stock market up 30 pct on relative political peace
* Court will rule in June whether emir's decree was valid
* Ruling against decree would dissolve parliament
* This could damage cooperation with cabinet
* Analysts, diplomats say ruling could go either way
By Sylvia Westall
KUWAIT, May 15 A ruling by Kuwait's top court
next month could end a period of relative political stability,
jeopardising government plans to push ahead with long-delayed
economic projects.
One of the world's richest countries per capita, Kuwait has
struggled for years to get big infrastructure projects off the
ground because of bureaucratic red tape and political turmoil. A
parliamentary election in December was the fifth in six years.
The election seemed to be a turning point, however, since an
opposition boycott of the poll meant members of parliament seen
as more willing to cooperate with the government were elected.
This stirred investor hopes that the state would ramp up
spending under a 30 billion dinar ($105 billion) development
plan, which aims to draw private and foreign investment and
diversify the oil-reliant economy.
That optimism, which has helped to fuel a more than 30
percent rise in the stock market since the start of this
year, could come to an end on June 16.
The constitutional court is expected to rule on an emergency
decree issued by Kuwait's ruler last year, six weeks before the
December poll, which changed the rules for voting and triggered
some of the largest street protests in the country's history.
If the court rules that the decree was not constitutional,
parliament will need to be dissolved, triggering a snap
election, and legislation passed by the assembly may also be
made invalid - sending Kuwait back to square one in economic
policy terms, or close to it.
"An annulment of the current parliament and the return of
major political uncertainty would be negative for investor
perceptions and the economy," said Farouk Soussa, Middle East
chief economist at Citigroup in Dubai.
If the court rules in favour of Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad
al-Sabah's decree, which changed the number of votes per citizen
to one from four, the current parliament will be able to
continue; this would make progress on investment more likely.
INDEPENDENT COURT
The court is widely seen as independent in Kuwait, which has
the most democratic political system in the Gulf Arab region.
Analysts and diplomats think the ruling could go either way.
"All Kuwaitis, we pride ourselves - even the opposition,
even the government detractors - that our judiciary system is
one of the best and the most independent in the Arab world,"
said Abdullah al-Shayji, chairman of the political science
department at Kuwait University.
In the past, constitutional court judges have issued some
rulings in line with the government's wishes, but they have also
passed verdicts with the opposite effect.
Last June, for example, the court effectively dissolved a
parliament dominated by the opposition, citing a technicality.
But in September, it rejected a government request to change
electoral boundaries, saying it did not have the authority to
rule on the matter; it was this ruling that ultimately prompted
the emir to issue his emergency decree.
In their upcoming ruling, the judges will assess whether the
decree can be described as a "decree of necessity" and if it was
issued in the correct way. The constitution lets the emir pass
urgent decrees when parliament is not in session or dissolved.
The emir said at the time that the voting rule changes aimed
to ensure security and stability in Kuwait, following months of
political stalemate between the cabinet and parliament.
Opposition politicians, who boycotted the December election
in protest at the decree, said changes to the voting system
should be agreed by parliament. Protesters alleged the new rules
aimed to weaken the opposition, which was able to form effective
parliamentary alliances under the old four-vote system in a
country where political parties are banned.
MODEST PROGRESS
The opposition boycott of the election meant that liberals,
Shi'ites, neutral MPs and complete newcomers to parliamentary
politics were elected to the assembly, initially working well
with the cabinet.
They have passed some laws seen as helping the economy, such
as a law aimed at simplifying the issuance of company licences
and plans for a fund to aid small and medium-sized firms.
"The authorities now seem more determined to put a shoulder
to the wheel to get the economy going, including on the
projects," said Daniel Kaye, head of macroeconomic research at
National Bank of Kuwait.
Under the new parliament, partly because of a more stable
political environment, two major projects have inched towards
implementation.
The government signed a contract with South Korea's Hyundai
Engineering and Construction Co last November to
design and build a $2.6 billion causeway connecting the north
and south of the country. In January, it signed a deal with a
consortium led by France's GDF-Suez, and including
Sumitomo Corp of Japan, to build the Az Zour gas-fired
power and seawater treatment plant.
From the cabinet's point of view, the current parliament is
by no means perfect; there are signs of some of the old
tensions. This week MPs submitted requests to interrogate the
oil minister and interior minister over their performance, which
could lead to a vote of no confidence in them.
Members of the cabinet then offered to resign and the
government kept away from two parliament sessions, causing them
to be cancelled.
The possibility that the court ruling could lead to a fresh
election means that some MPs may want to be seen as holding the
government to account, Kuwait University's Shayji said.
"There are now some problems between the parliament and the
government, because of dissatisfaction with some of the
ministers and a lack of cooperation on the part of some
ministers," said Saleh Ashour, a long-serving MP.
"Everyone is waiting for the constitutional court ruling."
Nor is the current parliament's economic policy-making
completely in line with the cabinet's wishes. In April the
assembly passed a consumer debt relief law allowing the state to
spend up to 744 million dinars to buy loans taken out from banks
before March 2008, write off the interest and reschedule
repayments.
Economists described the law as a populist measure forced on
the government by MPs. While the state can afford the measure,
with its 14 straight years of budget surpluses, bankers argued
that the plan encouraged bad behaviour by consumers and could
cost local banks money.
But measures to reform the economy and get development
projects on track still appear more likely under the current
parliament than under a new one which would include opposition
MPs emboldened by a court ruling against the emir's decree.
"We would like to see further, deeper economic reforms that
help support the private sector and make the economy more
dynamic," NBK's Kaye said, citing privatisation, labour market
reforms, housing policy and business regulation as key areas.