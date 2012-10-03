KUWAIT Oct 3 Kuwait's cabinet has asked the country's ruler to consider dissolving parliament, state news agency KUNA said on Wednesday, a widely-expected move after months of political deadlock.

The major oil producer has been unable to hold a parliamentary session for several months after its top court effectively dissolved the opposition-dominated parliament, which was elected in February, basing its decision on a technicality.

The previous, more government-tilted assembly that the court reinstated has been unable to convene due to a boycott by lawmakers and another dissolution is expected soon.