KUWAIT Dec 3 Kuwait's ruler accepted the
government's resignation on Monday, the state news agency KUNA
said, a step designed to make way for a new cabinet in the Gulf
Arab state after parliamentary elections boycotted by the
opposition.
The election on Saturday was the second this year in the
oil-producing nation, where a series of assemblies have
collapsed due to a long-running power struggle between the
parliament and the cabinet, in which the emir's ruling family
holds the top posts.
"The emir accepted the resignation of the government," KUNA
said in an SMS news alert, adding that the ministers would serve
in a caretaker capacity until a new cabinet was formed.
Under the constitution, a new government must be formed
before the first session of the new parliament. Emir Sheikh
Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah said the new parliament would convene on
Dec. 16, KUNA said.
Sheikh Sabah is expected to pick his prime minister next
week, who will in turn form a cabinet that will be announced on
Dec. 14, said Kuwait's al-Watan daily, which is owned by a
member of the ruling family.
More than half the members of parliament elected on Saturday
are newcomers to the 50-seat National Assembly. The chamber is
expected to be more cooperative with the government than its
predecessor because of the opposition boycott of the vote, and
protests that divided the U.S.-allied, OPEC member state.