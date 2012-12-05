KUWAIT Dec 5 Kuwait's ruler reappointed Sheikh Jaber al-Mubarak al-Sabah as prime minister on Wednesday and asked him to form a new government after a parliamentary election on Dec. 1, the state news agency KUNA reported.

The Gulf Arab country's ruler, Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, issued the order by decree, KUNA said, in the wake of the vote boycotted by the opposition.

Under Kuwaiti constitutional rules, Sheikh Jaber, who has been prime minister since November last year, needs to form a cabinet before the first session of the new parliament on Dec. 16. The old cabinet resigned on Monday.