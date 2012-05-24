KUWAIT May 24 Kuwait's finance minister braced
for a likely vote of no confidence on Thursday, orchestrated by
opposition lawmakers who will question him in parliament over
alleged financial irregularities in departments he oversees.
Mustapha al-Shamali, who has repeatedly rejected the
accusations, may resign rather than face the confidence vote,
which he is unlikely to win, Kuwaiti media and analysts say.
On Wednesday the whole cabinet boycotted a parliamentary
session it had been asked to attend after a row over the plans
to question Shamali. The minister would attend on Thursday, the
country's information minister said in a statement carried by
state-run news agency KUNA.
Political upheaval is not new to the major oil producer,
which ushered in its fourth parliament in six years after a snap
election in February. Opposition, mainly Islamist, MPs won a
majority of seats in that ballot, which was triggered by another
political row between the government and parliament.
The infighting has held up decisions on large investment
projects and scared away foreign investors, analysts and bankers
say.
Shamali, a 69-year-old finance ministry veteran, has not
commented on the speculation he might resign. A senior
government minister said on Wednesday he would not resign before
the parliamentary grilling.
The lawmakers' eight-point motion cites "violations on the
part of Kuwait Investment Authority," the country's sovereign
wealth fund, and irregularities related to the Customs
Department, the Al-Zour Plant company, wages, and other issues,
KUNA said.
While Kuwait has one of the most open systems of government
in the Gulf region, political parties are banned and opposition
politicians instead form blocs in parliament.
They put pressure on the government through the "grillings",
which ministers must comply with. A similar process targeting
the former prime minister led to the resignation of the previous
government.
Shamali became finance minister in 2007 and held on to the
position through several questionings in parliament and cabinet
reshuffles.
