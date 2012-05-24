* Finance minister steps down after questioning session
* MPs allege "financial irregularities" in govt departments
* Minister refuted allegations
(Adds detail, context)
By Mahmoud Harby
KUWAIT, May 24 Kuwait's finance minister
resigned on Thursday after opposition lawmakers accused him in
parliament of failing to deal with alleged financial
irregularities in his departments.
Mustapha al-Shamali, who served as finance minister from
2007 and has worked in the ministry for more than four decades,
denied allegations of mismanagement on his watch.
The 69-year-old's resignation marked fresh political discord
between the government and parliament, which was only elected
three months ago. He is likely to be replaced by an interim
finance minister until a more permanent solution is found.
Political upheaval is not new to the major oil producer,
which ushered in its fourth parliament in six years after a snap
election in February. Opposition candidates, mainly Islamists,
won a majority of seats in that ballot, which was triggered by
another political row between the government and parliament.
The infighting has held up decisions on large investment
projects in the OPEC member state and put off foreign investors,
analysts and bankers say.
Shamali denied any wrongdoing and accused lawmakers of
self-interested political gain.
The questioning session in parliament "deviated from serving
the public interest and is for revenge and settling scores with
the finance minister and some of his aides", he said, according
to state news agency KUNA.
Opposition MPs had threatened Shamali with a vote of no
confidence after the questioning session, which lasted several
hours. He chose to resign in front of parliament instead.
The alternative could have been for the whole government to
resign, leading to the dissolution of parliament and another
snap election.
UPHILL STRUGGLE
On Wednesday, the whole cabinet boycotted a parliamentary
session it had been asked to attend after a row over plans to
question Shamali, raising the possibility of a full political
crisis.
The lawmakers' eight-point motion against Shamali cited
"violations on the part of Kuwait Investment Authority," the
country's sovereign wealth fund, and irregularities related to
the Customs Department, the Al-Zour Plant company, wages, and
other issues.
While Kuwait has one of the most open systems of government
in the Gulf region, political parties are banned and opposition
politicians instead form blocs in parliament.
They put pressure on the government through the "grillings",
which ministers must comply with. A similar process targeting
the former prime minister led to the resignation of the previous
government.
The new finance minister will be faced with the difficult
task of trying to help manage the Gulf state's economy in the
face of rising wage demands from labour unions.
Kuwait airline workers and customs employees held strikes
this year over pay, grounding planes and delaying port traffic.
Policymakers, including Shamali, have voiced concerns about
Kuwait's dependency on oil revenues and the global fallout of
the euro zone crisis, but political gridlock has meant Kuwait
has struggled to diversify its economy.
The International Monetary Fund said in a report this month
that Kuwait will have exhausted all its oil savings by 2017 if
it keeps on spending money at the current rate.
(Writing by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Jon Hemming)