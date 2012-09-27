KUWAIT, Sept 27 Kuwait's parliament will not try
to convene but will turn to the emir for the next move in a
political standoff between legislators and the government, the
assembly speaker said, which could lead to parliament's
dissolution and fresh elections.
The oil producer and OPEC member has been grappling with
long-running political tensions between an elected parliament
and the government, led by a prime minister chosen by the ruler
and by a cabinet with ruling family members holding the major
portfolios.
Kuwait has been unable to hold a parliamentary session for
several months after its top court effectively dissolved the
opposition-dominated parliament, which was elected in February,
basing its decision on a technicality.
The previous, more government-tilted assembly that the court
reinstated has been unable to convene due to a boycott by MPs.
"The issue is in the hands of the emir," speaker Jassim
Kharafi told a news conference on Thursday, adding he would not
seek to convene parliament.
Analysts say another dissolution is likely soon, with a new
election this year or next.
At a time of mass uprisings in other Arab states, Kuwait's
opposition lawmakers, who include tribal MPs, Salafis and more
moderate Islamists and liberals, have grown more assertive since
the middle of last year.
Parliamentary approval is usually needed for major bills and
approval of the budget. However the emir, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad
al-Sabah, can pass laws by decree when parliament is not in
session and has the final say on state matters.
Political upheaval in the U.S. ally has stalled major
investment projects and held up reforms aimed at diversifying
its oil-reliant economy.
On Tuesday, Kuwait's top court rejected a government bid to
alter voting boundaries, which means that a new assembly
following another round of elections is likely to have a similar
make-up to the last one and could also clash with the
government.
(Reporting by Mahmoud Harbi, Writing by Sylvia Westall; editing
by Jane Baird)