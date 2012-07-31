KUWAIT, July 31 Kuwait's parliament failed to
swear in a new cabinet on Tuesday after lawmakers boycotted the
session, making the dissolution of the assembly likely and
throwing the country into more political upheaval.
At the heart of the dispute is a ruling by a constitutional
court in June which effectively dissolved a parliament dominated
by opposition Islamists and reinstated its more
government-friendly predecessor, elected in 2009.
Only five members of the 50-seat assembly and five ministers
from the 15-member new cabinet turned up on Tuesday and National
Assembly speaker Jassim al-Kharafi was forced to postpone the
session.
"I will call the meeting next week and if there is a lack of
quorum I will take this matter to his highness the emir to take
whatever action he sees as appropriate," Kharafi said.
Analysts expect that Kuwait's emir, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad
al-Sabah, will have to dissolve parliament and call for new
elections some time after the Muslim holy month of Ramadan,
which ends in the second half of August. The last elections were
in February.
The government encouraged MPs to skip the session so that
the parliament can be dissolved, MP Salwa al-Jassar told state
news agency KUNA. Opposition lawmkers had already said they
would boycott the session in protest at the parliament they say
is illegitimate.
The new parliament was supposed to meet for the first time
on Tuesday and swear in a cabinet. The move to reinstate the old
parliament infuriated Kuwaiti opposition politicians who said it
had been tarnished by corruption allegations.
The delay is the latest twist in a standoff between the
hand-picked government and elected assembly.
Political turmoil is not new to Kuwait, which has seen eight
governments come and go in just six years. The infighting has
held up legislation and investment, turning the oil-producing
country into a laggard.
Kuwait, a U.S. ally and one of the world's richest countries
per capita, is home to an outspoken parliament with legislative
powers but the ruling al-Sabah family maintains a firm grip on
state affairs.
Main cabinet posts are held by ruling family members and the
83-year-old emir has the final say in politics.
Kuwait has not experienced the kind of popular uprisings
that have swept the Arab region since last year but tensions
have grown between the cabinet and opposition lawmakers pushing
for a say in government.
(Reporting by Mahmoud Harby, Writing by Sylvia Westall; Editing
by Sami Aboudi and Angus MacSwan)