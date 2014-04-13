* Group wants political parties, more power for MPs
* Ruling al-Sabah family hold top cabinet posts
* Analyst sees new thinking emerging among opposition
By Sylvia Westall
KUWAIT, April 13 An opposition group in Kuwait,
the Gulf Arab country with the most open political system, has
set out a wide-ranging proposal for reform including parties, an
elected government and greater powers for parliament.
The Opposition Coalition, formed last year by already
existing groups of nationalists, Islamists, youths and liberals,
issued a call at the weekend for major constitutional and
legislative reforms to give elected officials more power.
Kuwait, a U.S. ally and one of the world's richest countries
per capita, has avoided the severe unrest seen elsewhere in the
Arab region. But tensions have persisted between parliament and
the cabinet, controlled by the ruling al-Sabah family, holding
up reforms and investment.
Members of the family, which has ruled Kuwait since the 18th
century, hold the top cabinet posts. Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad
al-Sabah has the final say on state matters and has dissolved
parliament several times since coming to power in 2006.
"The establishment of a full parliamentary system achieves
the principle of 'the sovereignty of the people, the source of
all powers'," the Opposition Coalition said on its new website
www.opkuwait.com, citing the 1962 constitution.
The group said parliament should be able to work without the
threat of dissolution, unless there are exceptional
circumstances.
Kuwaitis should be allowed to form political parties and
the leader of the group with the most votes in parliamentary
elections should be able to form a government. This will make it
more accountable to the public, it said.
EMERGING THINKING
At the moment, a prime minister picked by the emir forms a
cabinet. The prime minister is a member of the ruling family, as
are the foreign, interior and defence ministers.
The reform plan is significant but should also be seen as a
starting point for negotiations, said Shafeeq Ghabra, professor
of political science at Kuwait University.
"I think this is the first time that you get a coalition of
forces - which has an important element of representation at the
level of the street and at the political level - that has come
up with a document stating where it wants to go," he said.
"It does represent a thinking that is emerging, regardless
of the politics," he said.
Although it has not had "Arab Spring" type unrest, Kuwait
saw thousands take to the streets in 2012 to protest against
electoral rule changes Sheikh Sabah made under his emergency
powers. He said they were important for security and stability.
The youth-led protests included members of the
long-established political opposition, which held seats in
previous parliaments and formed a bloc to put pressure on the
cabinet.
The opposition boycotted elections after the emir made the
changes and the protest movement faded. Protesters often
complained the opposition lacked a clear political programme.
"Much of this group was the mainstream of politics a couple
of years ago and this could be its way of coming back,"
political scientist Ghabra said.
He saw the reform plan as a way of encouraging others to
move toward an alternative, including the elite. "I think it is
an opening position for a long-term process and negotiated
solution," he said.
