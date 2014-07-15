* Moves appear aimed at naturalised Kuwaitis and Islamists
* Gulf state investigating reports of alleged plot
* Kuwait worried by unrest in neighbouring Iraq
By Sami Aboudi
DUBAI, July 15 The Kuwaiti government has
threatened to revoke the citizenship of people suspected of
trying to "undermine the stability" of the oil-rich monarchy,
local media reported on Tuesday.
The warning is part of an "iron fist" policy adopted by the
cabinet on Monday night, following protests earlier this month
over the arrest of a prominent opposition politician.
"The Interior Ministry is assigned to take all measures that
are necessary to ensure the presence of the conditions and
requirements provided for by Kuwaiti citizenship law number 15
of 1959, both in form and spirit, and especially in relation to
the practices aimed at undermining security and stability," the
cabinet said in a statement carried by state news agency KUNA.
Kuwaiti political analyst Shamlan Alessa said the measure
was aimed at naturalised Kuwaitis who have joined the
opposition.
Nasser Al-Abdaly, who heads an association to promote
democracy, said the move was intended to deter people from
expressing any opposition to the government.
Kuwait has suffered bouts of political crisis in recent
years amid disputes over election procedures and charges of
corruption and mismanagement by former parliament members and
opposition politicians against senior government members and
loyalists, including members of the ruling family.
The OPEC member, a close U.S. ally with more than six
percent of world oil reserves, has been alarmed by the takeover
of large areas of Iraq by Islamist insurgents and other forces.
Kuwaiti authorities have been investigating an alleged plot
to overthrow the Gulf state's ruling system.
DEMONSTRATION
Police last week used smoke bombs to disperse hundreds of
people who tried to march from the Grand Mosque to the main
court complex to demand the release of Musallam al-Barrak, an
opposition politician who had been detained for questioning for
allegedly insulting the judiciary.
The government has also ordered the ministry of social
welfare to look into the activities of non-governmental
associations to ensure they do not indulge in political
activity.
Analysts suggested this measure was aimed at Islamist
associations.
"This is directed at the Muslim Brotherhood, as well as some
in the opposition who participated in recent demonstrations,"
said Alessa, political science professor at Kuwait University.
Kuwait's justice and Islamic affairs minister, Nayef
al-Ajmi, stepped down in May after a senior U.S. official said
he had called for jihad in Syria and promoted the funding of
terrorism.
Kuwaiti law does not allow parties to operate in the
country. But the government tolerates political societies of
various shades in the country of 4 million.
Kuwait allows more political freedom than other Gulf Arab
states. It has a lively press and an elected parliament, but has
banned public gatherings of more than 20 people without a
permit.
