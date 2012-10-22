* Police on Sunday used teargas, stun grenades
KUWAIT, Oct 22 Kuwait's opposition on Monday
condemned what it said was the state's use of excessive force
against demonstrators and called for the release of those
detained in Sunday's mass protest against a move to change the
Gulf Arab state's electoral law.
Police in Kuwait used teargas, stun grenades and baton
charges on Sunday to disperse tens of thousands of demonstrators
protesting against changes to the voting mechanism, which the
opposition has called a constitutional coup by the government.
A medical source said at least 29 people had been admitted
to hospital, and at least 15 people, including two former
members of parliament and a reporter, were detained. An
opposition activist estimated that up to 50,000 people had
gathered in different locations.
"The authorities revealed yesterday the ugly, authoritarian
face of autocracy in its crass way of dealing with the peaceful
popular march," Kuwait's opposition factions, including the
country's Salafist Movement, said in a joint statement.
In a statement issued by the cabinet on Monday, Kuwait's
Minister of Interior said the protest, which had been declared
illegal, had been handled with "wisdom, self-control and
tolerance."
The opposition decided to take to the streets after the
government - which is dominated by the ruling Al-Sabah family -
announced last week it was calling elections for Dec. 1 and
would change the electoral law "to preserve national unity".
The announcement was the latest move in an intensifying
power struggle between the ruling establishment and parliament
that has seen eight governments come and go since the emir,
Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, came to power in 2006.
The 83-year-old emir dissolved parliament on Oct. 7. It was
the sixth time the oil-rich state and key U.S. ally had
disbanded its legislature since early 2006.
Its oil wealth and a generous welfare state have helped
Kuwait avoid the kind of "Arab Spring" protests that toppled
leaders elsewhere in the region.
Reforms should lead Kuwait towards "a nation with a
democratic parliament and the refusal of repression and
autocracy," the opposition said in the statement.
A reference in the statement to the government's use of
"foreign elements" in its special forces was vehemently denied
by officials.
"I condemn the use of such allegations by the opposition.
Why would the interior ministry use foreign elements if it has
its own sons to help keep the peace," a source in the ministry
told Reuters.
Kuwait's opposition has been emboldened after Arab protests
toppled four heads of state.
Some in the opposition have been demanding a constitutional
state and for the emir to resign but for governments to be
formed by majority groups in the 50-member assembly. Others have
made more modest demands for the government formed by the emir
to be subject to full parliamentary scrutiny.