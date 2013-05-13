KUWAIT May 13 Kuwaiti lawmakers said on Monday
they wanted to question the oil and interior ministers in
parliament, a move that could rekindle political tensions in the
Gulf Arab state after several months of relative stability.
Kuwait's elected parliament has been caught in a
long-running power struggle with the appointed government, in
which ruling family members hold some top posts. The political
row has delayed reforms and investment in Kuwait, a major oil
producer.
Elections in December, the fifth in six years, brought in
lawmakers seen as more cooperative with the government, fuelling
investor hopes that the cabinet would increase infrastructure
spending and pass economic reforms.
However, tensions have once again risen between MPs and the
government despite an initial period of cooperation.
MPs said they would call Oil Minister Hani Hussein in for
questioning over a $2.2 billion compensation payment to Dow
Chemical Co by Kuwait's state chemicals company this
month, as well as other issues, state news agency KUNA said.
They also demanded to question Interior Minister Sheikh
Ahmad al-Hamoud al-Sabah, a senior ruling family member, over
allegations including violation of the constitution,
non-cooperation with parliament and neglecting judicial rules.
Along with rejecting legislation, such sessions are one of
the main ways MPs assert their influence under limited
parliamentary powers. In the past such sessions have led to no
confidence votes that can oust a minister.
Analysts say MPs often use the requests to settle personal
scores and win support from their constituencies, but MPs argue
they are holding the government to account in the most
democratic country in the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council.
Finance Minister Mustafa Shamali was forced to step down in
May last year after such a session but was reinstated in the
current cabinet. In 2011 the prime minister, a nephew of the
ruling emir, resigned after pressure from MPs and the street.
Kuwait has managed to avoid the kind of uprising seen in
Arab Spring countries, but the political row intensified last
year and thousands protested against changes to the voting
system introduced by Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah and
other local issues.
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)