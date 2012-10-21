* Government says protests to be dealt with decisively
* Activists say tens of thousands may take part
* Stock market falls as much as 3.4 pct
* Follows controversial plans to change election law
By Ahmed Hagagy
KUWAIT, Oct 21 Kuwaiti opposition groups were
preparing to protest on Sunday against what they called a
constitutional coup by the government, setting up a potential
showdown with security forces under orders to confront them
"decisively".
The government, dominated by the Al-Sabah royal family,
announced last week it was calling elections for Dec. 1 and
would change the electoral law "to preserve national unity".
The announcement was the latest move in an intensifying
power struggle between the ruling establishment and parliament
that has seen eight governments come and go since the emir,
Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, came to power in 2006.
Opposition leaders called the changes "a coup against the
constitution" and urged a boycott of the poll.
They called a demonstration for Sunday, which activists said
would start from a number of locations in Kuwait City after
Muslim evening prayers and gather outside government offices.
"We expect a peaceful, civilised march by demonstrators,"
said Dhari Al-Rujaib, a youth activist of the Progressive
Current of Kuwait, adding that up to 60,000 people were expected
to take part.
Kuwait has avoided the uprisings that have forced four Arab
heads of state out of office since last year, thanks partly to
its generous welfare system.
But regular demonstrations demanding democratic reforms and
an end to corruption have taken place in the Gulf Arab oil
exporter and key U.S. ally since last year.
FORCES ON ALERT
The state news agency KUNA reported late on Saturday that
Interior Minister Sheikh Ahmad al-Hamoud al-Sabah had instructed
security forces to "decisively confront" any attempt to hold
protests outside designated areas. The ministry also said
special forces were on alert to deal with any unrest.
"There is information that some groups intend to sow chaos
and undermine security by holding marches and sit-ins in certain
areas in violation of the law," the daily al-Watan quoted
General Mahmoud al-Dosari, deputy interior minister for security
affairs, as saying.
"We warn those that we will act decisively to implement the
law ... We will not let them hold marches and protests."
It was not immediately clear whether the marches would go
into areas considered off-limits for protests.
But there appeared to be potential for a repeat of the
skirmishes that occurred on Monday when police and protesters
fought over a barricaded street after 5,000 people demonstrated
outside parliament. Security forces arrested at least five
people, including two former members of parliament.
The deepening crisis has taken its toll on the stock market,
which dropped as much as 3.4 percent on Sunday, heading
for its biggest daily fall since mid-2009, when shares were hit
by the global financial crisis.
The crisis escalated in June this year when the top court
annulled the last election which had been held in February,
reinstating the previous, more government-friendly assembly.
The turmoil has not only paralysed the political system but
also blocked major economic development plans.