KUWAIT Nov 3 Kuwait said on Saturday it had not
issued a permit to allow a planned protest against new voting
rules and the prime minister warned police would use force if
the nation was under threat.
Kuwait outlawed unauthorised gatherings of more than 20
people last month after an opposition-led demonstration by
thousands ended in clashes between protesters and police in
which at least 30 people were taken to hospital.
Although OPEC member and U.S. ally Kuwait has avoided the
kind of mass pro-democracy unrest seen in other Arab countries,
tensions have mounted between the elected parliament and the
government, dominated by the Al-Sabah ruling family.
Demonstrations about local issues often occur in the major
oil producer, but violence has previously been very rare.
Security forces used tear gas and smoke bombs at protests
last month, witnesses said. Protesters, which include opposition
politicians, youth groups and their followers plan a protest
march on Sunday in central Kuwait.
Kuwaitis have been protesting changes to an electoral law,
announced last month by ruler Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah.
Some opposition politicians have said the changes are an
attempt to give pro-government candidates an advantage in the
parliamentary election on Dec. 1. The government says the
amendments were needed to preserve national unity.
"The state does not ... want to use violence, but when the
security of the homeland is endangered and the safety of its
citizens at risk, it will not hesitate to use force in the
framework of the law and the constitution," state news agency
KUNA quoted Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber al-Mubarak al-Sabah as
saying.
Opposition politicians have said they will boycott
parliamentary elections next month, the second time Kuwait goes
to the polls in 2012.
An opposition bloc, made up of Islamists, liberal and tribal
lawmakers, won a majority at the last elections in February.
But that parliament was effectively dissolved by a court
ruling in June which reinstated a more government-friendly
assembly. However the old parliament was unable to meet due to a
boycott by MPs, leading to another dissolution and a call by the
emir for snap elections as a way out of the political deadlock.
The Information Ministry said it had not issued any
demonstration permits or received any applications for them for
Sunday's march and added that the security forces had an
important role to enforce the law and to protect citizens.
On Thursday, the Interior Ministry said it would "deal
firmly" with any gathering that violated the law.
Rights group Amnesty International said on Thursday that
Kuwait must ensure its citizens are able to express their
opinions, including about the electoral law, in a free and
peaceful manner.
"The security forces must abide by international policing
standards and refrain from using unlawful force in response to
peaceful demonstrations," it said.
Kuwait has one of the most open political systems in the
Gulf and is home to an elected parliament with legislative
powers. However, the 83-year-old emir has the final say in state
affairs and picks the prime minister, who in turn selects a
cabinet. Major portfolios are held by Al-Sabah family members.
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Jon Hemming)