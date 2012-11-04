* Kuwaitis protest against new voting rules
* Security forces fire tear gas at protesters
* Opposition says new voting rules puts it at disadvantage
By Sylvia Westall and Ahmed Hagagy
KUWAIT, Nov 4 Kuwaiti security forces fired tear
gas to disperse an unauthorised demonstration on Sunday by
thousands of opposition supporters against new voting rules for
parliamentary elections on Dec. 1.
OPEC member and U.S. ally Kuwait has so far avoided the mass
pro-democracy unrest that has toppled rulers in four other Arab
countries since last year, but tension has mounted this year in
a long-running power struggle between parliament and the
government which is dominated by the ruling Al-Sabah family.
Next month's elections will be the second in Kuwait this
year after an opposition bloc of Islamists, liberals and tribal
leaders won a majority in polls in February.
That parliament was effectively dissolved by a court ruling
in June that reinstated a more pro-government assembly, but the
old legislature was unable to meet due to a boycott by lawmakers
leading to another dissolution and a call by the emir, Sheikh
Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, for snap elections to end the deadlock.
The emir then announced changes to the electoral law last
month which some opposition politicians say are an attempt to
give pro-government candidates an advantage in the polls.
Opposition leaders have said they will boycott the elections
and have called for demonstrations.
Hundreds of police lined the route in central Kuwait City
hours before the planned march on Sunday, raising fears of a
repeat of clashes last month between police and thousands of
demonstrators that ended with at least 30 people hospitalised.
"A COUP AGAINST THE CONSTITUTION"
The Information Ministry had cleared its car park on the
orders from the National Guard, news service al-Rai said in an
SMS alert, while a large shopping mall along the proposed march
route closed early.
Protesters instead gathered on the side of a motorway away
from the centre of town, but security forces moved in and fired
tear gas to disperse the main crowd of around 2,000. Many more
Kuwaitis joined the protest in their cars or on the fringes of
the main protest, but exact numbers were difficult to judge.
"Our duty is to maintain internal security and public order
and to deter lawlessness in all of its forms," Interior Minister
Sheikh Ahmad al-Hamoud al-Sabah said on state news agency KUNA.
But opposition activists were undeterred.
"We will continue. The opposition no longer cares about
government statements," said an activist who declined to be
named.
The Kuwait stock index fell to its lowest level since July
2004 on Sunday, according to Reuters data.
Kuwait has one of the most open political systems in the
Gulf with an elected parliament with legislative powers.
However, the 83-year-old emir has the final say in state affairs
and picks the prime minister, who in turn selects the cabinet,
with most of the important portfolios held by members of ruling
family.
Under Kuwait's constitution, parliament confirms
governments, passes laws presented by the cabinet and oversees
the performance of various ministries. Lawmakers also have the
right to summon ministers for questioning over policies.
The current crisis was sparked when the emir used his powers
to order amendments to the voting rules, saying they were
necessary for national unity.
The opposition has called the changes - which allow voters
to choose only one candidate per electoral district - "a coup
against the constitution", saying the reform would prevent its
candidates taking the majority they won in the last vote.