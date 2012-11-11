(Updates with colour, quotes)
By Sylvia Westall
KUWAIT Nov 11 Tens of thousands of Kuwaitis
packed into a square opposite parliament on Sunday in a peaceful
opposition-led rally against new voting rules.
Recent demonstrations against the electoral changes, ordered
by Kuwait's ruler last month ahead of a poll on Dec. 1, have led
to clashes between protesters and police as marches spread out
of the areas usually designated for rallies.
Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, the 83-year-old emir whose
family has ruled Kuwait for more than 250 years, has said the
new rules are aimed at preserving national unity. He warned last
week there will be no leniency for threats to national security.
Hundreds of Kuwaiti men wearing white traditional robes
streamed into the square where opposition leaders gave speeches
from a stage to protesters, many sitting on carpets drinking tea
as others sang Kuwaiti songs.
Hundreds of women dressed in black traditional robes sat in
a separate area of the audience. Helicopters circled overhead
and police lined the streets around the square which were
clogged with traffic.
"The government just wants a parliament that does everything
they want," said computer security manager Abu Abdullah. "They
are playing with our constitution."
Fatima al-Badah, an educational supervisor, said: "The
decision (to change voting rules) came from the emir. It is more
accurate if this issue is discussed in parliament. Under the new
system it is easier to buy votes."
In a conscious echo of Arab Spring slogans used in other
parts of the Arab world, some protesters chanted "The people
want to bring down the decree (on voting)."
Protests have toppled four Arab leaders since last year.
Although Kuwait, an OPEC member and United States ally, allows
more dissent than most other Gulf states, in recent weeks it has
begun to emphasise the limits of its tolerance and has arrested
small groups of people at the protests.
Made up of Islamist, tribal and liberal lawmakers, as well
as youth groups, the opposition says the new voting rules are an
attempt to skew the parliamentary election in favour of
pro-government candidates.
Opposition politicians held a majority in the last
parliament which was fraught with legislative deadlock and
dissolved by a court ruling in June.
LIMITS
Under the new rules, each voter chooses only one candidate
instead of four, a move the opposition says will prevent its
candidates winning the majority they had in the last vote.
They say the four-vote system better enabled candidates to
form political allegiances during the election campaign by
recommending supporters cast additional ballots for their
allies.
Tensions over the proposed changes have been building.
Police used teargas and smoke bombs to disperse thousands of
Kuwaitis protesting beside a motorway on Nov. 4. In October, two
demonstrations were also disbanded by police.
"We have to be aware of the growing dangers in the region
and must be aware that this shrapnel is falling around us,"
Sheikh Sabah said on Saturday in a speech marking the 50th
anniversary of Kuwait's constitution, published by state news
agency KUNA.
He said Kuwaitis should cast their ballot as a "national
duty" and called for unity.
There are 397 candidates for the 50-seat parliament
according to the election affairs directorate, which closed
registrations on Friday.
Kuwait's opposition has urged a boycott of the election to
select the country's fifth parliament in six years.
Some protesters are also calling for a government that is
elected rather than appointed by the Al-Sabah family. Currently
the emir picks the prime minister, can veto legislation and has
the right to dissolve parliament.
They also want to see the creation of political parties,
which are currently banned, meaning lawmakers form blocs based
on policy and family ties.
(Editing by Stephen Powell)