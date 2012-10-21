KUWAIT Oct 21 Police in Kuwait used teargas and
stun grenades on Sunday to disperse demonstrators trying to
march in a protest against changes to the electoral law seen by
the opposition as favouring pro-government candidates, Reuters
witnesses said.
The authorities had previously promised to "decisively
confront" protesters to prevent the demonstration, and activists
said police had detained at least one Islamist former member of
parliament and a leftist journalist.
The opposition decided to take to the streets after the
government - which is dominated by the ruling Al-Sabah family -
announced last week it was calling elections for Dec. 1 and
would change the electoral law "to preserve national unity".
Reuters witnesses said demonstrators had gathered in various
parts of the capital, Kuwait City, to march towards the
government's headquarters. One witness said riot police had
surrounded some of the protests, which comprised 400-500 people
each, given them a few minutes to disperse, and then fired
teargas and stun grenades at them.
Another witness said police had surrounded another march of
more than 2,000 demonstrators heading towards Kuwait Towers and
had attacked them with stun grenades, forcing many to flee to a
nearby market.
Medics said a number of people had been hurt in the violence
but gave no figures. Ambulances could be seen giving first aid
to casualties or taking them away.