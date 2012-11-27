* Police dispersed previous protest marches with teargas
* Rallies held against new voting rules ahead of Dec. 1 vote
* Next government to fight corruption, prime minister says
By Sylvia Westall
KUWAIT, Nov 27 Authorities will allow a protest
march to go ahead the day before the Dec. 1 parliamentary
election in Kuwait, the Gulf Arab state's prime minister said in
a move designed to ease tensions ahead of the poll.
Thousands of people have staged regular demonstrations since
late October against a decree issued by Kuwait's ruler, Sheikh
Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, which reduced the number of votes
allowed per citizen to one from four.
The opposition movement, which includes youth groups and
former members of parliament, has called for a boycott of the
election in the U.S.-allied major oil producer over the changes.
They say the amendments are an attempt to skew the elections
in favour of pro-government candidates. Protesters say they seek
reform, not an Arab Spring-style revolution like those that have
ousted several Arab rulers since early last year.
The emir says the voting system is flawed and that the
changes are constitutional and needed for the sake of Kuwait's
"security and stability".
Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber al-Mubarak al-Sabah said "the
organisers got a license from the concerned security services,
so the government had nothing against the march," state news
agency KUNA reported late on Monday.
Kuwait allows the most dissent among the Gulf Arab states
and its citizens often hold rallies in a designated area outside
parliament.
But recent unlicensed protest marches in the streets beyond
have been broken up by police using teargas and smoke bombs.
Authorities are keen to prevent the kind of unrest Kuwait
experienced on Oct. 21, when thousands of demonstrators
attempted to reach government headquarters in the largest
protest march and were dispersed by police. At least 29 people
were injured during that march, according to a medical source.
CORRUPTION, STALLED DEVELOPMENT
Under the new rules, each voter chooses only one candidate
instead of four, a move the parliamentary opposition says will
prevent its candidates winning the majority they had in the last
election.
They say the four-vote system better enabled candidates to
form political allegiances during the election campaign by
recommending supporters cast additional ballots for their
allies. Such allegiances are important because Kuwait bans
political parties, opposition politicians say.
Apart from protesting against the new voting rules,
activists have rallied against wider issues such as corruption,
the accountability of government ministers and elected officials
as well as a lack of infrastructure development.
A long-running row between the government and parliament has
stalled implementation of major parts of a 30 billion dinar
($107 billion) development plan, including large infrastructure
projects.
The Dec. 1 poll will be the fifth since mid-2006.
"The coming government will include decision makers and bold
politicians to scale up the combat against corruption," Sheikh
Jaber said, according to KUNA.
"The coming stage will see a quantum leap in economic
development and the stage set for implementing mega projects,
some of which have already been approved," he said.
The 50-member parliament has legislative powers and the
right to summon ministers for questioning. But the emir has the
final say in state affairs and can veto laws and dissolve the
assembly.
Opposition MPs - whose demands have included an elected
cabinet including the prime minister, with at least some top
posts held by people other than relatives of the emir - held
some 35 seats in the 50-seat parliament elected in February
2012.
The opposition bloc put pressure on government ministers,
leading to the resignation of two. The parliament was dissolved
by a court ruling in June.
Sheikh Jaber said the last parliament "failed to encourage
the government to adopt positive steps ... contrary to the
spirit of the constitution which favours cooperation between the
legislative and executive authorities," KUNA reported.
(Editing by Mohammad Zargham)