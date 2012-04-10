(Adds details)
KUWAIT/DUBAI, April 10 Kuwait's main oil export
port stopped allowing tankers to dock in a thick dust storm on
Tuesday, but those already loading at the terminal will be
allowed to leave, a Kuwait Oil Tanker Co spokesman said.
"As of 2 a.m. there are no new berthing operations. But
whatever vessels that are already berthed have been loading,"
the spokesman said.
"Once they complete loading they can sail out. These are
decisions from the port authorities. New vessels that are
arriving will have to wait."
Kuwait is one of the world's leading crude oil exporters,
with production running at about 3 million barrels per day.
Traffic at the nearby commercial port of Shuwaikh was also
disrupted, its head of marine operations said.
Visibility in Kuwait fell to around 500 metres in the city
centre due to the dust storm.
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk in Dubai and Sylvia Westall in
Kuwait; Writing by Daniel Fineren; Editing by David Holmes)