DUBAI, March 17 State-run Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) has renewed contracts worth $1 billion with BP to provide the British oil company with jet fuel and gasoil, state news agency KUNA said on Tuesday.

"The contracts that cover 2015 will see Kuwaiti jet fuel flow through the BP system to Dubai and several European Airports," KPC said in a statement according to KUNA.

It gave no more details. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal; editing by Jason Neely)