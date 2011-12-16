KUWAIT Dec 16 Kuwait's riot police beat
up some protesters and arrested 25 during a demonstration on
Friday by stateless Arabs demanding Kuwaiti nationality rights,
witnesses and an observer with a human rights group said.
A 14-year-old boy was among those beaten up and apprehended,
the observer with the Kuwait Human Rights Society, who witnessed
part of the protest, told Reuters.
Protests by the stateless Arabs, known as Bidoons, are
usually on a small scale and in marginalised neighbourhoods
outside the capital, Kuwait City.
On Friday, about 200 stateless Bidoons gathered outside
their ramshackle houses in al-Jahra province, northwest of
Kuwait City. Some held up Kuwait's national flag and placards
calling for citizenship rights, witnesses said.
The police chased them down alleys in their poor
neighbourhoods and into their homes, beating some of them, the
witnesses reported.
"Their gathering was peaceful, but unfortunately the
security forces didn't give them a chance and started beating
them with bats," the rights observer said. "A 14-year-old boy
was beaten and arrested while he was still bleeding."
The police could not be reached for comment.
"I am very upset about the government's response. It was
disproportionate, there was no reason to break into the homes of
the protesters," said the observer, who asked not to be named.
The number of Kuwaiti Bidoons is unknown but estimates range
from 93,000 to 180,000 inside the country and possibly 100,000
outside. The World Bank put Kuwait's population, including
foreign workers, at more than 2.7 million in 2010.
Kuwait has the most advanced democratic tradition in the
Gulf region, where Western-backed dynasties have given their
people little right to political representation. But in
February, Kuwait police clashed with hundreds of Bidoons.
On Wednesday, the Gulf Arab state's emir swore in a new
cabinet after anti-corruption protests prompted the resignation
of Prime Minister Sheikh Nasser al-Mohammad
al-Sabah.
