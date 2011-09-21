* Protests follow newspaper reports of alleged corruption
* Some protesters demand prime minister's resignation
KUWAIT, Sept 21 About 2,000 Kuwaitis gathered at
a square outside parliament in the capital on Wednesday to
protest against alleged corruption in the oil-exporting Gulf
Arab state's government.
The protest was held after Kuwaiti daily newspaper al-Qabas
reported last month that several local banks were trying to deal
with suspiciously large deposits by some parliamentarians and
members of their families.
Qabas said that banks have enquired about these amounts and
the answers they got from some lawmakers were "not convincing",
and could be related to political corruption.
"The people want corruption to end," chanted the crowd which
included many women and children.
"Leave, leave, Nasser," some people chanted, referring to
Prime Minister Sheikh Nasser al-Mohammad al-Sabah.
"Our aim is to get hold of the bribed and the briber. What
happened is an insult to Kuwaitis," Khaled al-Khaled from the
liberal National Democratic Coalition told protesters at the
evening rally.
Kuwait, which sits on a tenth of global crude reserves,
allows more political freedom than Gulf neighbours such as Saudi
Arabia where few dare criticise the government or members of the
ruling family.
The OPEC member, which is home to the region's most
outspoken parliament, has avoided the mass protests that have
toppled autocratic leaders in Egypt and Tunisia, thanks partly
to its generous welfare system.
"Our aim is the fall of Nasser al-Mohammad, and for this
parliament to be dissolved with no regrets," said veteran
lawmaker Ahmed al-Saadoun from the opposition Popular Action
Bloc.
Islamist lawmaker Faisal al-Muslim from the same bloc said:
"Our demands are the immediate resignation of the government and
we request the Emir to isolate Nasser al-Mohammad immediately...
We will stall all (action by ) authorities until Nasser
al-Mohammad leaves."
Earlier this month, the International Monetary Fund said
that Kuwait's anti-money laundering framework showed weaknesses
in the preventive measures for financial institutions and a lack
of supervision and monitoring.
(Reporting by Eman Goma and Mahmoud Harbi; Editing by Michael
Roddy)