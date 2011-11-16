KUWAIT Nov 16 Dozens of Kuwaitis briefly
stormed Kuwait's parliament building late on Wednesday as
hundreds more demonstrated outside, demanding that Prime
Minister Sheikh Nasser al-Mohammad al-Sabah step down, local
media and witnesses said.
They said the protesters who forced their way into the
debating chamber included some opposition lawmakers who have
been among hundreds of people protesting outside parliament
every week to demanding the removal of Sheikh Nasser, whom they
accuse of corruption.
"The people want to bring down the head (of government),"
the crowds chanted as the protesters who had entered parliament
re-emerged to join those massed outside.
The chants echoed cries made by protesters in Egypt who in
February forced Hosni Mubarak to step down after three decades
as president.
Kuwait has escaped the mass protests that toppled Mubarak
and Tunisia's Zine al-Abedine Ben Ali before him, thanks to a
generous welfare system.
But the Gulf Arab state has endured a long political
stalemate and opposition has built up against Sheikh Nasser, an
influential member of the ruling family.
Some Kuwaiti news organisations and witnesses said riot
police had beaten demonstrators as they assembled outside
parliament.
A Reuters correspondent saw ambulances in the area, but it
was not immediately clear if anyone had been hurt.
In May, two lawmakers attempted to question Sheikh Nasser
over alleged misuse of public funds, a charge he denies. The
request came days after he had unveiled his seventh cabinet.
The previous cabinet quit in March to avoid parliamentary
questioning of three ministers.
