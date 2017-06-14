DUBAI, June 14 Kuwait's central bank said on
Wednesday it was keeping its discount rate at the current level
of 2.75 percent, despite the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to
raise rates by 25 basis points.
In a statement, the Kuwaiti central bank noted that it had
hiked its key rate following U.S. interest rate rises in the
past.
This time, however, the central bank decided to keep the
rate unchanged because of factors such as low oil prices and the
objective of supporting sustainable economic growth, it said.
The central bank added that it would continue to use other
tools and procedures to maintain the attractiveness of the dinar
currency.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)