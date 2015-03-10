KUWAIT, March 10 Kuwaiti property developer Tamdeen Group said on Tuesday that it would build a $700 million commercial and residential complex, one of the biggest private-sector projects in the country and a sign that low oil prices have not extinguished business confidence.

The project, on 350,000 square metres of waterfront at the Sabah Al Ahmed Sea City, will include a shopping mall, three residential towers, a marina accomodating over 900 boats and a resort-style hotel, the group said.

Kuwait's state finances are heavily dependent on oil and are being hit by the plunge of oil prices since last year. A Reuters poll of analysts in January predicted gross domestic product growth would fall to 2.0 percent this year from an estimated 2.5 percent in 2014 - slower growth rates than the other big Gulf Arab oil exporters.

But the government has promised to use its huge financial reserves to continue spending, preventing any severe economic slump, and this seems to have shored up private sector sentiment in many areas.

Tamdeen Group, which said it had $2 billion of projects in the pipeline and includes listed company Tamdeen Real Estate Co , did not say when it expected to complete the project.

Group chairman Mohammed Jassim Khalid Al Marzouq told a news conference in Kuwait City that Tamdeen would use its own funds for the project in addition to financing from external sources. He did not elaborate. (Reporting by AHmed Hagagy; Writing by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Andrew Torchia)