KUWAIT Feb 10 Kuwait's central tenders
committee has approved bids worth a total of $12 billion for
major upgrades at two oil refineries, a spokesman for the
state-run oil company said on Monday.
A consortium led by Japan's JGC Corp won the tender
for work worth 1.361 billion dinars ($4.82 billion) at the Mina
Ahmadi refinery, a Kuwait National Petroleum Company spokesman
said.
Britain's Petrofac, in a bid worth 1.07 billion
dinars, is expected to do the work at the Mina Abdullah
refinery, and U.S.-based Fluor Corp. will also work on Mina
Abdullah after a bid of 962 million dinars, he said.