LONDON/DUBAI Feb 1 Swiss trader Gunvor Group
has completed the acquisition of its third European refinery
from Kuwait Petroleum International (KPI), it said on Monday.
The value of the deal was not disclosed.
Gunvor said the 88,000 barrels per day KP Europoort would be
re-named Gunvor Petroleum Rotterdam and would be linked to its
two other refineries in Antwerp, Belgium and Ingolstadt,
Germany.
Gunvor said it would maintain the refinery running. The
refinery's union had previously told Reuters Gunvor planned to
close one crude distillation unit at the plant which would mean
cutting 25 percent of the refinery's roughly 350-strong
workforce.
"The Rotterdam refinery will enhance Gunvor's existing
refining operations, particularly through synergies with our
Antwerp facility, while complementing our global trading
activities," said Gunvor Chief Investment Officer Gia Mai said.
The move to buy a third refinery marks a major turnaround
for the Swiss trading house since its deep links with Moscow
nearly brought it to collapse over 18 months ago.
