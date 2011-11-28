(Updates with resignation letter details)
By Eman Goma
KUWAIT Nov 28 Kuwait's prime minister and
his government resigned on Monday, bowing to escalating demands
by protesters and opposition deputies that he step down over
corruption allegations.
The oil-producing state has tolerated criticism of its
government to a degree rare among its Gulf neighbours, helping
to insulate it from the protest-driven political tumult that has
helped topple four Arab leaders this year.
But tensions rose sharply this month when opposition
lawmakers and protesters stormed parliament to demand the
resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Nasser al-Mohammad
al-Sabah.
"We decided to submit our resignation to comply with the
national interest and due to the danger the situation had
reached," the state television channel reported Sheikh Nasser as
saying.
The storming of parliament followed a request filed by a
group of MPs to question Sheikh Nasser, which was blocked by the
cabinet in a move decried as unconstitutional by the opposition.
Opposition MPs warned that if Sheikh Nasser did not step up
to the questioning stand on Nov. 29, they would escalate their
campaign against him.
In his letter of resignation, Sheikh Nasser criticised the
"incitement of the street and the sowing of discord between the
sons of Kuwait which damages national security and stability,"
according to KUNA.
Kuwait has been locked in a long-running political battle
between the government dominated by the ruling Al Sabah family
and the 50-member elected parliament.
Sheikh Nasser cited the "negative practices" of unnamed
groups that jeopardised national interests by undermining the
cooperation between executive and legislative authorities as one
of the reasons for his resignation.
"BLACK DAY"
The emir, who appoints the prime minister, who in turn forms
a cabinet, accepted the government's resignation, state news
agency KUNA reported, in a turnaround from last week when he
said he would not allow his premier to resign.
At least 45 people were arrested over the storming of
parliament, described by the emir as a "black day".
Earlier on Monday, parliamentary sources said if the
resignation were accepted, it could take up to three months to
form a new government. During that time parliament sessions
would be suspended.
The parliament speaker told reporters after a meeting with
the emir and members of the cabinet that he had not been
informed of any decision to dissolve the assembly.
The opposition was due to go ahead with a protest outside
the parliament building later on Monday despite the resignation.
"We hope that the next step is dissolving the parliament,
because a quarter of the members were referred to the prosecutor
over corruption allegations," Islamist opposition lawmaker
Dhaifallah Buramia told reporters.
Since Sheikh Nasser became prime minister in 2006, seven
cabinets have been re-jigged and the emir has been pushed to
dissolve parliament and call early elections three times.
The previous cabinet resigned in March to avoid
parliamentary questioning of three ministers, the main weapon
the elected body has against the government.
